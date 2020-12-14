Coach Adottey reacts to Ghana’s defeat to Ivory Coast in the U20 WAFU Championship

Coach Augustine Evans Adottey

Ghana U20 coach Augustine Evans Adottey has reacted to his side’s 1-0 defeat to Ivory Coast in the final group clash in the 2020 U20 WAFU Championship currently ongoing in Benin.

The Young Elephants of Ivory Coast joined Ghana as the two Group B sides for the semi-finals of the competition after securing a solitary win over the Black Satellites on Saturday.



Coach Adottey who was on the bench for the Black Satellites on Sunday, reacted to his side’s defeat to the Ivorians and explained how they will approach their next game.



Ghana will take on Niger in the first semi-final game of the competition on Tuesday at the Charles de Guelle Sports Stadium at exactly 15:00GMT.

Watch Coach Adottey’s reaction below:



