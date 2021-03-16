Coach Akunnor hands call-up to three Black Satellites players

Coach Charles K. Akonnor

Coach Charles K. Akunnor, the Head Coach of the Black Stars has handed call-ups to three Black Satellites players who won gold in the 2021 Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania.

The trio, Ibrahim Danlad Asante Kotoko, who was adjudged the overall Best Goalkeeper at the end of the tourney, Philemon Baffuor of Dreams FC and Fatawu Issahaku, a player of Division One side Steadfast FC received the nod to join the Black Stars preparing ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



The three players would team up with the rest of the squad on Tuesday, March 16, to continue preparation for the two remaining qualifiers.

Ghana would take on South Africa on Match 25 before hosting São Tomé and Principe four days later.



The Black Stars sit at the top of Group C with nine points and are in search of a ticket to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, which was postponed to 2022 due to the global pandemic, Coronavirus.