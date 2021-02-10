Coach Annor Walker returns to Great Olympics

Annor Walker supervised the team’s training on Tuesday

Coach Annor Walker has resumed his duties as Great Olympics first-team head coach after being off for some time due to health reasons.

Annor Walker supervised the team’s training on Tuesday at the LA Mac Dan Town.



It was his first time after several weeks out due to health reason.



Coach Walker has regained his health and Happy Sports understands he will resume his post as the first-team coach.



Coach Yaw Preko and Godwin Attram who have taken the mantle since his absence were also at the team’s training on Tuesday.

The Chief Executive Officer of Great Olympics, Oluboi Commodore confirmed to Happy Sports that Annor Walker has resumed his duties as head coach.



“The job given to Yaw Preko and Godwin Attram has come to an end. It was the agreement we had with them. We have thanked them for the services rendered to the team during Annor Walker’s absence. Annor Walker takes over the job from them.”



Annor Walker is expected to name a new deputy coach.



Great Olympics are preparing to face Elmina Sharks on matchday 13 of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.