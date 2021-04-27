Coach Asare calls for support for Black Bombers

Head Coach of the National Amateur Boxing Team, Coach Ofori Asare

Head Coach of the National Amateur Boxing Team, the Black Bombers, Coach Ofori Asare has called for support for the team to enable them to win more laurels for the nation.

According to Coach Asare, the Black Bombers was the best national team in the country and therefore deserves the necessary support to continue making the nation proud on the international scene.



Speaking to sports journalists at a media workout at the Trust Sports Emporium Ltd (TSEL), he said, three boxers have so far qualified to represent Ghana at the next Olympic Games so the government and corporate bodies, must support them in kind and cash.



He said the boys who had been having non-residential camping ahead of the Olympic Games were determined to succeed despite the minimal support.



Coach Asare said the Bombers would definitely come home with medals adding that they would repeat or better the historic feat in 1964 when Ghana’s Eddie Blay won bronze at the Games.

According to Coach Asare, skipper Sulemanu Tetteh, Samuel Takyi and Shakur Samed were all focused and poised to reach the medal zone.



Mr George Lamptey President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) added that the boys were well prepared and capable of winning medals.



He thanked the TSEL who have put their ultra-modern gym and Ga Mashie Sports Hall at the disposal of the Black Bombers till the end of June 2021.