Coach Bashir Hayford provides injury update on Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan

Legon Cities head coach, Bashir Hayford has spoken about the imminent return of striker, Asamoah Gyan from his groin injury.

Asamoah Gyan has been out of action for the past weeks after suffering a groin injury while training with his teammates.



The all-time top scorer for the Black Stars watched from the stands as Legon Cities thumped AshantiGold 5-2 on Friday, January 22, 2021, in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.

Bashir Hayford, after the heavy win over AshantiGold revealed that Asamoah Gyan will soon return to action after taking two weeks off due to his injury.



”Asamoah Gyan complained about his groin just two days to our game and the physio gave him two weeks to come back, there is no coach who will have Asamoah Gyan in his team and bench him," Bashir Hayford told the press at the post-match conference.