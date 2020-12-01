2
Coach Bashiru Hayford starts training with Legon Cities FC

Bashiru Hayford 4.jpeg Legon Cities new coach, Bashiru Hayford

Tue, 1 Dec 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Experienced coach, Bashiru Hayford has started training with his new club Legon Cities ahead of their trip to Dawu on Sunday, December, 6.

Hayford, a two-time Premier League champion was appointed as the head coach of Legon Cities last week following a poor start to the season by the mega-rich club.

The Accra-based club sacked Bosnian gaffer Goran Barjakterevic after a 3-0 defeat to Accra Great Olympics on matchday two of the season.

The Royals will be hoping that the former Asante Kotoko coach transforms the club's fortunes with a first win against Dreams FC on Sunday.

Bashiru Hayford met the entire team on Monday and has started training with his charges.

Watch the video below:

