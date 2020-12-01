Coach Bashiru Hayford starts training with Legon Cities FC

Legon Cities new coach, Bashiru Hayford

Experienced coach, Bashiru Hayford has started training with his new club Legon Cities ahead of their trip to Dawu on Sunday, December, 6.

Hayford, a two-time Premier League champion was appointed as the head coach of Legon Cities last week following a poor start to the season by the mega-rich club.



The Accra-based club sacked Bosnian gaffer Goran Barjakterevic after a 3-0 defeat to Accra Great Olympics on matchday two of the season.



The Royals will be hoping that the former Asante Kotoko coach transforms the club's fortunes with a first win against Dreams FC on Sunday.

Bashiru Hayford met the entire team on Monday and has started training with his charges.



Watch the video below:



