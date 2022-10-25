Coach Burkhard Ziese allowed me to select players - Ntow Gyan reveals

Ntow Gyan

Former Asante Kotoko player Ntow Gyan has narrated how coach Burkhard Ziese allowed him select players for some matches.

The retired footballer was a talented footballer in his playing days and also Ziese’s favorite player. He added that due to his situation with the coach he was sometimes given the opportunity to select players for matches.



Burkhard Ziese managed Ghana from 1990 to 1992 he also had a short stint in 2003.

“When we finished playing with Kotoko and they invited me to the national team. When I got there Osam Duodo introduced me and said I was a professional player playing football in Cote D’ Ivoire," he told Dan Kweku Yeboah TV on Youtube.



"So when Burkhard looked at me that time I had my rasta hair so when he watched me in training he liked me. His documents and all his papers he gave them to me. Who is Kwesi Appiah who is Abedi he asked me. He sometimes stand in front of a board and tell me to do the selection. Kwesi Appiah is my witness if you ask all of them they will tell you,”