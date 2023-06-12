0
Coach Chris Hughton hands late Black Stars call-up to Bechem Utd striker Hafiz Konkoni

Hafiz Konkoni Bechem United.jpeg Bechem United striker Hafiz Konkoni

Mon, 12 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Head coach of the Black Stars, Chris Hughton has invited Bechem United striker Hafiz Konkoni to join the national team for the upcoming clash against Madagascar this month.

This has been confirmed by a communique issued by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Sunday night.

“Ghana Coach Chris Hughton has called up Bechem United forward Hafiz Konkoni for next weekend’s TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar.

“Konkoni will join the squad on Monday to begin preparations for the crucial AFCON match in Antananarivo.

“His inclusion takes the number of players to 25 as Ghana aim to pick all the spoils to make another Africa Cup of Nations tournament,” the Ghana FA statement said.

Ghana takes on Madagascar in the last but one match of Group E in the qualifiers for the 2023 AFCON.

The game is scheduled to be played on Sunday, June 18.

Source: footballghana.com
