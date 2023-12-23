Coach Doya had the best dressing room atmosphere - Laryea Kingston

Former Black Stars winger Laryea Kingston

Former Ghana international, Laryea Kingston, recently opened a treasure trove of memories, revealing that the maestro behind this symphony of unity was none other than Serbian coach, Ratomir Dujkovic, fondly known as Coach Doya.

From 2004 to 2006, Coach Doya masterfully orchestrated the destiny of the Black Stars, and beyond the tactical triumphs on the field, it was within the dressing room that his influence truly flourished.



According to Laryea Kingston, who donned the national colors under Doya's stewardship, it wasn't just about strategies and game plans; it was the unparalleled sense of humour that Coach Doya injected into the team's dynamics, transforming the dressing room into a haven of laughter and shared moments.



Kingston reminisced about the unique blend of camaraderie that permeated the team during those years.



But it wasn't just the laughter; it was the genuine relationships that Coach Doya fostered between the players and the management team.

"For me I will say Doya because of his sense of humour the relationship we had with him is amazing I will say he was also lucky to have a lot of quality players in his time," he told Sienu TV on Youtube.



"Players that understands each other players that bought into his idea quickly we Ghanaians back then we believed in 4-4-2 and he was so lucky he had these four midfielders that understands the game that love each other that understands each other and can sometimes change positions and nothing happens same quality is there.



"So for me I think he is someone that tried to lift the game and not forgetting the management that we had that time they love us and we loved them the relationship was amazing so those things played a major role in that,"