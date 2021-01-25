Coach Fabin wants to strengthen Aduana Stars attack despite victory over Asante Kotoko

Head coach of Ghana Premier League side, Aduana Stars, Paa Kwasi Fabin has called for squad reinforcement despite defeating Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Reds suffered their first home defeat of the season on Sunday after Samuel Bioh's second-half goal handed all three points to the visitors.



Speaking after the game, the former Ghana U-17 trainer indicated that he will need one or two addition to stabilize the team in the bid to win the trophy.

“We still need one or two, three boys to come and add to the team to make it a very formidable one, so we are trying and we will see what happen,” he said.



The fire boys are 4th on the table with 16 points after 16 games.