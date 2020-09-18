Coach Fokuo keen on building a formidable national under-17 side

National under-17 team, the Black Starlets

Ben Fokou Head Coach of the national under-17 team, the Black Starlets, has said, he is convinced the team will excel with the right approach to planning and hard work.

The Starlets, two-time World Champions, resumed camping on Thursday, September 17, to begin preparation for the 2020 WAFU U-17 Cup of Nations scheduled for Benin from October 17-31, 2020.



The team's preparations have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, after breaking camp in March, but the Coach Was confident that his side would make it to Morocco 2021.



“I think it’s been a long time since we experienced success from the U-17 team., coach Fukuo told ghanafa.org.

“We need to work harder, plan well, and have double training and raise our games to the level of the past U-17 sides. That’s what myself and the technical team are aiming at so that we can bring back that love for people to see the new breed of U-17 players.



“So, we are working very hard to have a formidable team to represent the nation and so the boys are working hard for us to get that glory back. Because, if the U-17 side succeeds, we can get a formidable team for the U-20 side and the senior national team, the Black Stars so we will do our best, people should watch out for this team,” he added



The WAFU U-17 Cup of Nations would also serve as a qualifying competition for the 2021 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations in Morocco.

