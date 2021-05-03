Coach Ibrahim Tanko calls for support for C.K Akonnor to end 40-year AFCON trophy drought

Black Stars coach, Charles Akonnor

Former assistant coach of the Black Stars, Ibrahim Tanko has called on Ghanaians to back coach C.K Akonnor to end the country's long wait for an AFCON trophy.

It's been 39 years since the West African powerhouse won the Nations Cup and have come close three times since 1982, losing in finals to Ivory Coast (1992), Egypt (2010) and the Ivorians again in 2015.



Ibrahim Tanko, a former player and coach of the national team is still eyeing the head coach role of the four times African champions but insists it's time to support current gaffer C.K Akonnor ahead of Cameroon 2022.



“I think every coach will love to coach the Black Stars," he told Joy Sports.



“I always take this advice from my brother Anthony Baffoe who tells me God’s time is the best.

“If God ordains that I’m going to be a Black Stars coach so be it if not, it’s not only Black Stars that you can coach.



“The experience I have, outside, club, national team, and all those things, I don’t know what I have to do to get the job."



Tanko was assistant to Kwesi Appiah at the 2019 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations as the Black Stars disappointingly exited at the round of 16.



“We have a coach, let’s all support him, and let’s hope that we are going to break this our 30-40 years of African Cup of nations winning a cup," added Ibrahim Tanko.