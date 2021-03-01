Coach Johnson Smith explains why Kwame Opoku took penalty and not Naby Keita

Coach Johnson Smith

Coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Johnson Smith has explained why top scorer Kwame Opoku took his side's penalty that was saved by goalkeeper Richard Attah instead of regular taker Naby Keita.

Under a minute Kumasi Asante Kotoko was awarded a penalty kick but the chance was missed by top scorer Kwame Opoku as goalkeeper Richard Attah stretched to his elastic limit to save the ball.



Kumasi Asante Kotoko could do very little in a game that was dominated by Hearts of Oak for large spells and only had goalkeeper Razak Abalora to thank for the point.



Speaking during the post-match press conference coach Johnson Smith revealed that Kwame Opoku took the penalty because Naby Keita missed the last time he took against ES Setif in the CAF Confederations Cup first leg.

"Because the other penalty taker missed our last penalty, that was probably why another player decided to take it today. We told them that penalties should be taken by any player who feels he has the confidence to score." coach Smith disclosed.



It was a game of missed penalty kicks and wasted chances from both sides as on another day it could have ended 1-1 at least had each side scored their penalty kicks.