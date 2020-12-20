Coach Johnson Smith names Kotoko team to face Dreams FC in Dawu

Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko interim coach Johnson Smith has assembled a strong starting XI to face Dreams FC in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Ghana shot-stopper Razak Abalora looks set to make his official return to the Ghana Premier League as he has been named in the XI for the all-important game.



The 24-year-old, who was post for Ghana when the Black Stars recorded a heavy 5-1 win over Qatar in an international friendly game in October, last played in the Ghana Premier League in 2017 for WAFA.



Interim head coach Smith is eager to halt the slide experienced under former boss Maxwell Konadu and is going for a front two which features Kwame Opoku and William Opoku Mensah.



Former Atalanta defender Patrick Asmah starts at left-back while Christopher Nettey is also on the other side of the flanks.



Habib Mohammed and Wahab Adams are the central defensive pairing.

Below is the XI as named by Smith



Razak Abalora (GK)



Christopher Nettey



Imoro Ibrahim



Wahab Adams

Habib Mohammed



Kwame Adom Frimpong



Latif Anabila



Emmanuel Gyamfi (C)



Patrick Asmah

Kwame Poku



William Opoku Mensah



Substitutes



Kwame Baah GK



Mubarik Yussif

Emmanuel Sarkodie



Sulley Muniru



Abdul Ganui



Samuel Frimpong



Godfred Asiamah