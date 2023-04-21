0
Coach Kwasi Appiah in talks with two foreign clubs despite offer from Kotoko

Coach Kwasi Appiah

Fri, 21 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah is weighing up proposals from two foreign clubs who have expressed interest in appointing him as head coach.

The former Black Stars coach has been approached by Asante Kotoko to appoint him as the next coach following the dismissal of Seydou Zerbo.

Kwasi Appiah confirmed the talks but also mentioned that he has received other offers and has asked the club to wait on making a decision.

“I have held talks with Kotoko for the past months, but I told them to hold on because I received two offers. Let us see what happens,” Appiah stated on Pure FM.

Kwasi Appiah, who previously applied for the Black Stars job this year, has also been linked to Tanzanian side Simba SC.

As a Kotoko captain, Appiah won seven league titles and the African Champions League in 1982.

