Coach Kwasi Appiah spotted at Manhyia with Kotoko old players amid coaching job

Coach Kwasi Appiah

Former Black Stars coach, Kwasi Appiah, was spotted at the Manhyia Palace following speculations of his potential appointment as the next coach of Asante Kotoko football club.

Coach Kwasi Appiah was in the company of some former Kotoko players who visited the Manhyia Palace at the behest of the patron of the club, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the development of the club with representatives from the Kotoko supporters' union also present to express their concerns.



Reports in the media suggest that Asante Kotoko are in talks with Kwasi Appiah to secure his services as the new head coach. It would mark his second spell with the club, a team he is deeply connected to, having played there.



Kwasi Appiah's association with Kotoko dates back to 1992 when he began his coaching career as an assistant manager, serving until 1995. He then took on the role of head coach for the 1995/1996 season, further solidifying his ties to the team.

Asante Kotoko are currently without a coach after the dismissal of Burkinabe manager Seyduo Zerbo. In the interim, Abdul Gazale was handed managerial duties.



The Porcupine Warriors are expected to name a new coach ahead of the new season which could be Kwasi Appiah.



JNA/KPE