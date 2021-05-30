Coach Mariano Barreto disappointed in Kotoko players after draw with Aduana Stars

Asante Kotoko coach, Mariano Barreto

Asante Kotoko SC head coach, Mariano Barreto is disappointed in his players after their goalless draw with Aduana Stars in their Matchday 27 away game in the Ghana Premier League on Saturday.



The Portuguese coach and his side had to make do with a point from the game at the Dormaa Nana Agyemang Badu Park following his return from a trip abroad.



The Porcupine Warriors were poised for victory but failed to break their curse of never winning a game at Dormaa.



Speaking after the game, Barreto noted that there was something wrong with his team’s attempts at goal.

"Yes, something is wrong because first half, first 20 to 30 minutes we did well but suddenly last 10 minutes in the first half we didn’t play well,” he said.



He added, “We give too much space for them and they created a lot of chances. Second half we controlled the game differently, we played well but we couldn’t utilize our chances.”



According to him, he was disappointed with the draw despite the fact that they remain at the summit of the league log.



“We came to win and we didn’t get the win and I’m disappointed for that,” Barreto stated.



Asante Kotoko are currently top of the table with 47 points after 27 league games.



However, with Hearts of Oak having a game in hand which would be played today, the Porcupines could lose their spot if the Phobians don’t lose.