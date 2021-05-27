Coach Mariano Barreto to return to Ghana on Thursday ahead of Aduana Stars clash

Asante Kotoko Coach, Mariano Barreto

Asante Kotoko trainer Mariano Barreto is expected to return to Ghana after travelling to native country, Portugal to renew his coaching license.

The former Black Stars coach left the shores of Ghana after his side’s 1-1 draw against West African Football Academy (WAFA).



The short trip was to aid the Portuguese coach to renew his UEFA Pro coaching license as the end of the football season in Portugal provides a short window for coaching license renewals.



In an interview, the Communications Manager of the Porcupine Warriors has disclosed they are expecting their coach to return today, May 27, 2021.

"We expect Head Coach Mariano Barretoto to return to Ghana today after travelling to renew his UEFA Pro License," he said.



Asante Kotoko will play Aduana Stars in matchday 27 of the Ghana Premier League on Saturday.