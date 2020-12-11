Coach Maxwell Konadu names Kotoko starting XI for Legon Cities clash

Asante Kotoko head coach, Maxwell Konadu

Asante Kotoko head coach, Maxwell Konadu has named his team’s starting eleven for the clash against Legon Cities FC this evening.

Nicknamed the Porcupine Warriors, the club remains winless in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season and hopes to pick up the first win today.



Ahead of kick-off to the game against Legon Cities FC, head coach Maxwell Konadu has named a strong team to do battle on behalf of the Reds.



Towering defender Habib Mohammed has returned to the starting lineup of the team with new signing Patrick Asmah being handed his debut.

The team has Kwame Baah in the post while strikers Osman Ibrahim and Kwame Poku lead the attack.



Below is the Kotoko team for the Legon Cities FC game:



