Sports News

Coach Odoom could be heading to Nigeria - Reports

Coach Nii Odoom

According to reports Coach Odoom is believed to have received two offers from Nigeria and could be moving to the NPFL.

Odoom, who previously served as an Assistant Coach for Hearts of Oak was appointed head coach after the sacking of Kim Grant.



Having led the club record some decent results, the former Tema Youth coach received massive backlashes from fans after a string of poor results including a defeat to arch-rivals Asante Kotoko.

Reports indicate talks are still ongoing and a deal seeing him manage a club in Nigeria is possible

