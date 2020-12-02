Coach Odoom was not treated fairly - Hearts Supporters Chief

Coach Edward Nii Odoom

Accra Hearts of Oak Supporters, Chief Elvis Herman Hesse, has said that the club has not been fair to coach Edward Nii Odoom following his demotion to the youth team.

Coach Edward Nii Odoom has been demoted to the youth side, Auroras following the arrival of Serbian trainer Kosta Papic.



Kosta Papic has been named as the new head coach of the team.



According to the Elvis Herman Hesse, Coach Odoom was not given the necessary support at the club as he had to work alone before he was given an assistant.

Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9 FM he said, “We have not been fair to Odoom. If nobody interfered in his second game and he is fired for that then I have no problem”.



“Odoom did not have an assistant and there were series of meetings he was told he will get an assistant but it never came”.



“I gave Coach Odoom all the support and I hope those that brought Kosta Papic will also give him the support. They must make sure he succeeds because we will be watching”, he added.