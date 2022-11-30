Coach Opeele identifies cause of Ghana's second half capitulation in 2022 World Cup matches

Former Asante Kotoko coach, Opeele Boateng has identified the mishaps in the Black Stars setup that has led to the country conceding five goals in the second half of their first two matches at the 2022 World Cup.

According to Opeele, to say Ghana have conceded five goals in two games without highlighting the issues that resulted in the concession of those goals will be wrong.



In a video posted via his Twitter handle, he clarified that the Black Stars have rather conceded five goals in two second halves.



"Raphel Benetiz use to 'attention to details'...If I listen to Ghanaians, they are all saying Ghana have conceded 5 goals in 2 matches. Ghana has not conceded 5 goals in two matches it is a wrong statement. In football attention to detail and coaching is not. We have something we call Why, what, and how to search for certain things. Ghana has not conceded 5 goals in two matches. Ghana has conceded 5 goals in the second half, we have not conceded in 2 matches."



While questioning the team's video analysts, Coach Opeele also asked whether the heat in Qatar is having an impact on the players' concentration.



"So why? What is happening? Is it because of the heat that the players lose concentration? The video analyst over there, how is this happening? So please something is wrong."

Ghana conceded three goals in their 3-2 defeat to Portugal in their opening game and let in two in the second half during their 3-2 win over South Korea.



The Black Stars will face Uruguay, who are yet to score in the tournament, in their last final-group game.



Watch coach Opeele's assertion via the video below







EE/KPE