Coach Opeele makes wild allegations against musician Shatana as he breaks silence on rape accusations

Shatana and coach Opeele

Three years after being dragged on various media platforms for allegedly attempting to rape Ghanaian musician, Shatana, coach Isaac Adade Opeele Boateng has finally commented on the issue.

Opeele became the subject of attacks on social media after Shatana revealed in a Kingdom FM interview that the former Kumasi Asante Kotoko coach who was his manager tried to take advantage of her sexually.



According to her, coach Opeele attempted multiple times to harass her sexually and that it got to a point where she had to physically assault the ex-Asante Kotoko coach.



The blood-sister of Terry Bonchaka lamented in response to her refusal for his sexual advances, coach Opeele has been trying to kill her music career.



Three years on, coach Opeele has responded to the allegations, denying them and making allegations of his own against the musician.



Opeele who used some unprintable words on the musician, alleged that Shatana attempted to have her way around him.

Coach Opeele disclosed that he kept mute on the issue due to counsel he received from close pals but has decided to open up now because he believes the issue must be addressed.



“I have kept mute abt this CHEAP WHORE who I last saw in 2006 trying to blackmail me for not helping her Shatana was seen KISSING & FONDLING a studio engineer for sexual favor inside our studio. We stopped giving her free access to avoid BAD LUCK for our studio in 2006.



“This underground singer called Shantana has always been on Kingdom FM by whoever agenda to defame me. The last time I saw her was as far back as March 2006 when I was not even a coach and had initially arrived from the UK as a young guy at age 28



“She was a make up artist at GTV but told me she sings and needed help. I wanted to help and assist her to sing at my brother studio for free. But I later abandoned to help her because she showed immorality traits (which as a matured person I wouldn't like to defame her here)



“Is funny how she sits in studious portraying as an angel. At the right time I will spIll her beans. The immoral flirt with a studio male staff inside the studio room made me abandon helping her and never bothered to look for her since 2006,” he said.

Read the full statement by coach Opeele below





I have kept mute abt this CHEAP WHORE who I last saw in 2006 trying to blackmail me for not helping her



Shatana was seen KISSING & FONDLING a studio engineer for sexual favor inside our studio. We stopped giving her free access to avoid BAD LUCK for our studio in 2006. Below pic.twitter.com/nkWLm1RgqC — Isaac 'Opeele' Boateng (@CoachOpeele) August 20, 2023

KPE