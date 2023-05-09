3
Coach Opeele reacts to 80-year-old Dominic Fobih's marriage to young lady

Dominic Fobih Wife.jfif 80-year-old Dominic Fobih's and his new wife

Tue, 9 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Asante Kotoko manager, Isaac 'Opeele' Boateng shared his opinion on the marriage of 80-year-old politician Dominic Fobih to his new young wife.

The couple has become topical after their union, which is said to be Fobih's 9th, emerged online.

Coach Opoele while quoting the story by GhanaWeb on Twitter, urged men to work for money.

"A motivational speaker once said, when you have money, women will find something CUTE about you Hence, men must look for money," he tweeted.

Professor Dominic Fobih is a former Member of Parliament for Assin South and former Minister of Education.

Reports claim the new wife is a 27-year-old young woman.

A short video clip from the occasion captured the politician cum educationist in a kente cloth happily dancing with his new wife who donned a white and gold beaded-laced corset gown.

Holding his wife's waist with his right hand, while the woman had her hands on his shoulders, the two danced to Dada KD's love song 'Fatia Fata Nkrumah' amid cheers from the audience.

An appreciation message that came with their picture read: "Thank you for celebrating our special day with us and making it the most memorable day of our lives. Mr. and Mrs. Fobih."

Born on July 16, 1942, Dominic Fobih was a legislator from January 2001 to January 2017 on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party. He was also the Minister of Lands, Forestry, and Mines during Ex-President John Agyekum Kufour's administration.

He was once a lecturer at the University of Cape Coast.



EE/KPE
