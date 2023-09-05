Coach Opeele wades into Randy Abbey, Abena Korkor, Kingdom FM saga

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko coach Isaac Adade Opeele Boateng

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko coach Isaac Adade Opeele Boateng has urged Dr Randy Abbey who is the subject of wild allegations by socialite Abena Korkor to take legal action against her, Kingdom FM, and its presenter, Fiifi Pratt.

Coach Opeele is unhappy that Kingdom FM and Fiifi Pratt provided Abena Korkor the platform to make those allegations against Dr Randy Abbey who is a member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association.



In the view of Opeele, Dr Randy Abbey’s reputation has suffered huge damages following the allegations and steps must be taken to redeem his image.



“Dr Randy Abbey will be a Stiff-Necked-Fool to forgive the damage and irreparable defamation of his name by that Kingdom FM host called Fiifi Pratt. At the right time, they SHALL reap what they sowed!”, he said.



Coach Opeele’s statement was in response to an apology issued by Fiifi Pratt following the backlash over the Abena Korkor interview.



Using the medium on which Abena Korkor leveled those assertions, Fiifi Pratt made attempts to dissuade the Chief Executive Officer of Kpando Heart of Lions from holding the viewpoint that he was a target of a scheme aimed at damaging his reputation.



He detailed his working experience with Dr. Randy Abbey, begging that he would under no circumstance allow his show to be used for a hatchet job.

“This is a heartfelt statement from me. I have known you for a long time so this is from a good place. Last Friday, I had a conversation with Abena Korkor on this platform and there were a number of things that I wasn’t impressed with. Anyone who watched that interview would have noticed that I wasn’t comfortable with some of the statements she made. All I want to say to Dr. Randy Abbey is that I’m sorry big time. I take the blame for the comments because if I had not invited Abena Korkor to my show, those things wouldn’t have happened.



Fiifi Pratt went on to explain the rationale behind the invitation to Abena Korkor on his Kingdom FM show.



He explained that Abena Korkor came on the show to have conversations about her new book and that a chunk of the interview focused on Korkor’s life which includes her battle with drugs, and mental health, among others.



“I didn’t invite Abena Korkor here to discuss Randy Abbey or whatever hotel she mentioned. Abena Korkor came because she wanted us to talk about her new book. The conversation centered around her life but it was a comment from Facebook that brought about all this. Someone asked in the comment section about her and Randy Abbey and it brought about all these issues.



“Abena started by praising Randy Abbey my brother so I thought it wise to allow her to continue because she was saying that Dr. Randy Abbey was her mentor and even given her money to go to law school. It was until she made those comments that brought about those issues.



“Once again, I want to apologize to Randy Abbey and that he should not see what happened to be an agenda. I’m not an agenda presenter and it makes no sense for me to dedicate my two or three-hour program to pursue an agenda,” he said.









