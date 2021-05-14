Coach Paa Kwasi Fabin names provisional squad to face Japan

Coach Paa Kwasi Fabin

Coach of the National U-23 Male team Paa Kwasi Fabin has named a provisional squad for two international friendly matches against Japan.

The 27-man squad will begin camping later this month to prepare for the friendly games against their Japanese counterparts in Tokyo on June 4 and June 8.



Key Players from the squad that won the U20 African Cup of Nations earlier this year have been graduated to the U-23 team in line with the GFA’s transitional policy.



Japan will use the game as part of preparations for the Olympic Games Football competition.



Coach Fabin on the other hand sees the game as an opportunity to assess players for the team’s upcoming assignments.



Below here for the Provisional U23 squad for the friendly against Japan:

Goalkeepers: William Essu (Vision FC), Richmond Ayi (Hearts of Oak)



Centre Backs: Frank Assinki (HB Koge, Denmark), Yussif Mubarik (Asante Kotoko), Kobina Amoah (Golden Kick), Frank Amoabeng (Novara, Italy), Abdul Mumin(Guimaraes, Portugal)



Left Back: Samuel Ashie Quaye (Great Olympics)



Right Backs: Uzair Alhassan (Tamale Utrecht), Benson Annang (Zelina, Slovakia)



Midfielders: Samuel Agyepong(WAFA), Yaw Yeboah (Krakow, Poland), Issah Hudu(Liberty Professionals), Augustine Boakye (WAFA), Patrick Mensah (Heart of Lions), Emmanuel Essiam (Berekum Chelsea)

Left Winger: Ousman Bukari (KAA Gent, Belgium)



Right winger: Anim Cudjoe (Legon Cities)



Forwards: Percious Boah (Dreams FC), Afriyie Banieh Daniel (Hearts of Oak), Adu-Boffour Kwame Poku (Colchester Utd), Frimpong Boateng (King Faisal), Samuel Boakye (Eleven Wonders), Diwusie Taylor (Karela FC), Kwame Peprah (King Faisal)