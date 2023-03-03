1
Coach Slavko Matic spotted at Police headquarters amidst threats from Hearts of Oak fans

Accra Hearts Of Oak Head Coach, Slavko Matic In The White T Shirt Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Slavko Matic in the white t-shirt

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Slavko Matic, has been spotted at the Police Headquarters in Accra after being threatened by the supporters of the club.

Fans of Accra Hearts of Oak have been at the neck of their management and Board to sack the Serbian manager whom they believe is not the right fit for their club following a series of bad results in the ongoing season.

The fans threatened him not to go to the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, March 5, 2023. to coach the team for their game in the Super Clash against rivals Asante Kotoko.

Though Accra Hearts of Oak issued a statement on the morning of Friday, March 3, 2023, telling them to refrain from any violent act targeted towards their manager Slavko Matic, the fans ignored the directive.

The directive from the club didn't work as the fans trooped to the training facility at Pobiman and prevented the coach from supervising the training session.

This might have influenced the decision of the coach to report the issue to the police before the situation escalates.

