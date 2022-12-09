0
Coach Yaw Acheampong defends under-fire Andre Ayew

Andre Ayew

Fri, 9 Dec 2022

Former Ghana international, Yaw Preko has defended under-fire Andre Ayew following Black Stars’ first-round exit from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Black Stars needed a draw in their final group game against Uruguay to advance to the next round of the tournament, but they lost 2-0, with the captain missing a penalty in the first half.

“It was very sad because Messi also missed a penalty. I think Lewandoski also missed a penalty but it’s up to us to be behind the player [Ayew] when something like that happens," the former Elmina Sharks coach told Citi Sports.

“When Messi missed a penalty, the whole national players were behind him and made sure they motivated the team.”

“Motivation has different factors and one of the major factors is the fans and the media.”

“I believe though we lost, people were saying it was because of the penalty. But after the penalty, we had a lot of chances and we should have put the ball in the net so we don’t have to blame everything on the penalty," he added.

Otto Addo has stepped down as Black Stars coach, and the Ghana Football Association is looking for a replacement.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
