Coach Yokouchi reacts to Japan’s 6-0 win over Black Meteors

The Black Meteors team lost 6-0 to Japan

Caretaker coach of the Japan Olympic soccer team, Yokouchi has reacted to their 6-0 win over the Black Meteors of Ghana as they step up preparations for the summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The Black Meteors of Ghana were whipped and humiliated by the U-24 team of Japan in an international friendly played on Saturday, June 5, 2021.



Ghana's Olympics team was trashed 6-0 by their counterpart in Japan who used to the game to prepare for the 2020 Olympics Games to be hosted in Tokyo.



Coach Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin's team conceded three goals in each half of the game as they did barely anything to score some consolation goals.



Doan Ritsu, Soma Yuki, Ueda Ayase, Mitoma Kaora, and Real Madrid midfielder Takefusa Kubo did the six goals humiliation exercise against the Black Meteors.

Speaking after the game, Yokouchi who led the team in the absence of head coach Hajime Moriyasu into the game said, “We had a short turnaround but they were open about the issues we needed to address and did well for the whole 90 minutes."



“(Ghana) was strong when vying for the ball and could also keep fighting for the ball from a physically difficult position, but the players dealt well,” he said.



Japan U-24 is scheduled to take on Jamaica’s senior side on June 12 at Toyota Stadium.