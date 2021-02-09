Coaches, players now target me – Gladson Awako

Accra Great Olympics captain Gladson Awako has observed that he has become the target of tactical plans by some coaches in the Ghana Premier League.

According to him, coaches now spend hours to consider ways they can make him less effective during games.



He explained to GhanaWeb that he has met some good defenders in the ongoing season but is unable to pick out the one who has excited him most.



He intimated on GhanaWeb’s Sports Check program that the standard of play is impressive and that most of the players are performing above average level.



The under-20 World Cup winner observed that the most difficult matches he has played so far are the ones where opposing coaches dedicate players to man-mark him.



“We’ve played a number of games and I have met a lot of good players. The league is going well and I have some players I think are doing very well but I can’t mention names. After four games, the coaches are targeting me. It has got to a time when you see players following, one-on-one all over the place. That’s the only time I have difficult times in the season”, he told GhanaWeb.



Awako who is a dyed-in-the-wool Hearts of Oak fan joined Olympics two years ago has had a sterling stint with the Dade Boys so far.

In the ongoing season, he has scored six goals and bagged three assists for Olympics.



He divulges in this interview the factors that influenced his decision to join Great Olympics.



“When I came in, I stayed in the house for almost a year before joining Great Olympics. The likes of Godwin Attram, Laryea Kingston and Stephen Appiah, I have been training with them a lot and they suggested the idea of joining Olympics after failing to seal a deal abroad.



“Until I declared that I was a Hearts fan, nobody knew. I have been supporting them since my childhood. I have played against Hearts during my days at Lions and Berekum Chelsea and I always play my heart out. Joining a different club has nothing to do with me supporting Hearts,” he said.



