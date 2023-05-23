Coaching a Premier League club comes with a lot of pressure – Yaw Preko

Yaw Preko

Former Ghanaian international, Yaw Preko has revealed that coaching a premier league team comes with a lot of pressure as compared to handling a lower-tier side.

Preko last managed Accra Great Olympics but was sacked in February 2022 following a series of poor performances in the ongoing Ghana Premier League, where he won only six out of 17 league matches played.



However, Yaw Preko denied claims that he left the club on mutual grounds, citing that no member of the team came to him with regards to leaving the club. His reaction came in the wake of claims by the club's spokesperson Saint Osei that both the club and Yaw Preko agreed to go their separate ways.



According to the 48-year-old trainer, he feels more relaxed now because the demand is not huge as compared to a Premier League club as he concentrates more on player development.



“I’m more relaxed now because when it comes to Shooting Stars, the tempo and demand is not the same as coaching a premier league club, but I love it here (Shooting Stars) because I get the opportunity to implement so many things. The premier league is more result oriented so you don’t get enough time for the boys to catch so many things”, he told E.TVGhana Sports.

He added that his present coaching job allows him to focus more on player development rather than grinding results for the team “But here we are developing the kids, whether we win or lose we still have to be on track in terms of basics and everything. We don’t want to rush them because it is a learning process”,



Preko presently handles lower-tier side, Shooting Stars Football Club who competes in the Greater Accra Division Two League.



He previously managed Inter Allies, Medeama, Hearts of Oak and Ifeanyi Ubah in Nigeria.



