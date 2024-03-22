Coaching instructor Emmanuel Mensah clarifies John Paintsil's coaching certification controversy

John Painstil

Coaching instructor, Emmanuel Kwesi Mensah, has shed light on the controversy surrounding John Paintsil's coaching credentials following his appointment as assistant coach for the Black Stars.

Questions arose regarding the former West Ham United player's qualifications upon joining the new Black Stars technical team.



Mensah clarified the situation by disclosing that Paintsil is currently undergoing the CAF License B course and is awaiting certification.



He explained that after completing the course, candidates' exam scores are compiled and submitted to CAF for final approval based on their performance. Subsequently, CAF issues the license via email, which is then printed out for the individual.

“John Painstil has undertaken the CAF License B Course pending his certificate. It is so because if you write the exams, we collate your marks and send them to CAF for final approval, which will be based on the specific mark scored. CAF will then issue the license through an E-mail which will be printed out.



“Before one will enroll for a CAF License, he must have a CAF License C certificate or one which is equivalent that is UEFA License B and per my information, Painstil had UEFA License B which meant he could do the CAF License B course,” he said in an interview with Connect FM.



John Paintsil is currently in Morocco with the Black Stars preparing for their friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda.