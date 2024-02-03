Coaching not fundamental problem of Black Stars - NSA Board Chairman

Ghana missed out on a place in the Round of 16 the 2023 AFCON

The board chairman of the National Sports Authority, Seth Panwun, believes coaching is not the fundamental problem of the Black Stars.

So far, the only casualty for the AFCON embarrassment is Chris Hughton, who has been sacked together with his technical staff, and a committee set up to find replacements.



Seth Panwum is urging the Ghana Football Association to go beyond just sacking Hughton.



“Sacking the coach is not the fundamental problem with the Black Stars. I think that it should go beyond that. I think we should also move beyond the technical team aspect,” he told Joy News.



“Even the management that is leading the front should have also been reshuffled or taken out so that other hands and minds can also come on board to help.”

Ghana missed out on a place in the Round of 16 after finishing third in a group consisting of Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique.



The Black Stars lost 2-1 to Cape Verde before back-to-back 2-2 draws against Egypt and Mozambique confirmed Ghana’s elimination from the tournament.



The Black Stars, for the second successive tournament, exited at the group stages without registering a win, extending the country's wait for its fifth AFCON title to 42 years.