Coaching not part of my plans now – Yusif Chibsah

Former Ghana midfielder Yusif Chibsah

Former Ghana midfielder Yusif Chibsah has failed to rule out taking up a coaching course in the future.

In an interview with Graphic Sports, the former Asante Kotoko midfielder said that he has not given thoughts to coaching but will not rule out pursuing a course.



He said the thought of undergoing a coaching course appeals to him because it will enrich his CV.



“I cannot rule out coaching completely but I have not done any coaching course. I won’t rule it out just to add to my CV”, he said.



Chibsah is a FIFA licensed intermediary with a lot of Ghanaians players on his books.

Among these players are Daniel Amartey, Fatau Safiu and a host of others.



Chibsah sees his future in a more administrative role than being a technical person.



“I am a licensed player intermediary I can’t be the manager of a club, the interest will conflict. I am not taking any coaching course now, I prefer to be with the administrative side”.