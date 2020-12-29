Cody Gakpo pens new long-term PSV Eindhoven deal

Ghanaian youngster Cody Mathes Gakpo has officially put pen to paper on a new long-term deal with Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven.

The 21-year-old came through the youth system before eventually breaking into the first-team.



Gakpo has become a key member of Roger Schmidt's side since, plundering 17 goals and registering 17 assists in 70 appearances in all competitions.



This season, he has scored an impressive seven goals in just 11 games so far.



Talks over a new contract were opened towards the end of last season as several clubs showed interest in acquiring his services, but the highly-rated striker has now committed his long-term future to PSV on a deal that is believed to run until the summer of 2025.

He rose from the club's youth side Jong PSV two years ago after scoring 17 times in 26 matches.



He has now established himself as a starter in PSV Eindhoven first time since his promotion from the youth side at age 18.



Gakpo has featured for the Netherlands U-18, U-19, U-20 and U-21 but still eligible to play for Ghana or Togo.