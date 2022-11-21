9
Cody Gakpo scores for Netherlands in 2-0 win over Senegal

Gakpo FiGw5XoWQBMSfiJ.jfif Cody Gakpo celebrating his goal

Mon, 21 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A Dutch player of Ghanaian descent, Cody Gakpo, scored in Netherlands' 2-0 win over Senegal in their Group A encounter on Monday, November 21, 2022.

The tough match ended barren in the first half as both sides failed to find the back of the net. Frankie De Jong was the only player who had a clear chance of scoring in the first 45 minutes.

Gakpo scored the first goal when De Jong whipped in a peach of a ball into the box, and Gakpo headed it behind the defence, beating Mendy to the ball.

De Jong's ball into the box was perfectly weighted, and Gakpo was on hand to give the cross the result it deserved!

Davy Klaassen scored the second goal in added time when he dribbled the ball past Mendy.

The win was enough to give the Netherlands the maximum three points in the match.

Ecuador and the Netherlands top Group A with the same points and goal difference with Qatar and Senegal lingering in 3rd and 4th place.

