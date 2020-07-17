Sports News

Collaborate with ex-football players for ideas – Mallam Yahaya urges GFA President

Newly appointed Karela United Assistant coach, Mallam Yahaya, has urged President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to work hand-in-hand with former footballers in his administration.

Speaking to GTV Sports+ on Beyond the Pitch, the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder advised the GFA President, Kurt Okraku, to cooperate with ex-footballers in his administration for better ideas since they have more knowledge about the game, based on their experience.



“The current GFA President (Kurt Okraku) is on a very good direction. However, I will urge him to collaborate with ex-football players rather than businessmen because based on their experiences, they will be able to give him better ideas to help his administration," he said.



Mr. Yahaya also heaped praises on the GFA President for changing the face of football despite being in office for less than a year.



He rated Mr Okraku's administration 60% for how it has performed so far.



“He has been able to change many things in the Ghana Football Association when he assumed office therefore I will rate his administration 60 per cent since his tenure is not yet over and I hope to see more of what he is capable of doing to make Ghana football reach that peak we’re all waiting to see,” he said.

Mallam Yahaya added: “The Ghanaian football structure is very poor. We don’t develop young talents. As a nation, it is important to have many academies to groom the youths in football. We have rather invested all our money in the national team neglecting the youth national team. Part of the money should be invested in the youth national teams to develop the young players very well.”



Meanwhile, he has expressed interest to coach Asante Kotoko.



According to him, his coaching career will be fulfilled if he is appointed as head coach of the Porcupine Warriors.





