Colts footballers’ accident: GFA dispatches contingent to KATH, condoles families

GFA has sent a delegation to visit survivors and condole parents of victims

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has dispatched a delegation to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi, where survivors of a deadly accident involving some colt footballers are receiving treatment.

The accident left six of the footballers dead instantly with two later dying at KATH.



The players had travelled on Saturday to Afrancho to register for the upcoming district colts football league and were returning to Offinso in the Ashanti Region.



But their bus, carrying 36 passengers, submerged in the Offinso River.



In a statement to condole the team and bereaved families, the GFA said a joint team consisting of some members of its Executive Council and the National Juvenile Committee (NJC) is visiting the survivors at KATH.

“The contingent, made up of Ashanti Regional Football Association Chairman, Osei Tutu Agyemang, Executive Council Members, Frederick Acheampong, Madam Habiba Attah Forson and NJC member Aminu Abdulahi, will visit the injured and console the bereaved families and send a report to the headquarters in Accra for further action.”



The GFA expressed sadness over the accident and offered condolences to the bereaved families.



“In these trying times, we stand shoulder to shoulder with all the bereaved families, those injured and those going through psychological stress.



“Our thoughts are with the family of the departed and the victims. May their souls Rest In Peace.”

