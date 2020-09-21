Colts registration suspended after Offinso accident claim lives of six young footballers

Ghana Football Association

The Ghana Football Association has suspended the Juvenile Football registration in the Ashanti Region following the accident that occurred in Offinso over the weekend, claiming the lives of six young footballers.

The sad incident happened on Saturday, September, 19 as the minibus they were travelling in plunged into the Ofinso river.



The players aged between 12 and 15 died in the Ashanti Region after the driver of the bus carrying players of Africa Vision Soccer Academy lost control and the vehicle plunged into the Offinso river.



“The programme is suspended now because they were undergoing the screening on a district basis. They are a lot of districts under the Ashanti Regional Football Association so that was a good decision to decentralize so some have gone to Obuasi and other places in order to do the vetting but because of what has happened, we’ve spoken to the Regional Football Association executives and they have suspended the exercise,” Fredrick Acheampong, a member of the GFA Exco told Citinews.



According to eyewitness reports, the front tire of the minibus carrying the over 30 kids of a colts team blasted on the Offin Bridge and as such veered off into the Offin River.

The lifeless bodies were recovered from the river as people in the nearby towns rushed to the scene to offer their help.



Six died on the spot and two later died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



Twenty-four (24) other kids are also receiving treatment at the St. Patrick Hospital in Offinso following the accident.

