Combine Sports with education to be successful - Mercy Tagoe

Black Queens coach, Mercy Tagoe

Black Queen's coach Mercy Tagoe has urged female athletes to combine sports and education to enhance their careers.

She made mention of this in an interview on Ghana’s number one Sports Station Happy 98.9FM to mark the UN International Day of Sports for Development and Peace.



The former Ghana International played football to the highest level, officiated as a referee, and currently is the head coach of the senior national women’s team the Black Queens.



Speaking in an interview on Happy Sports with Ohene-Bampoe Brenya, she said, “My challenges were numerous when I wanted to do sports. My dad was very strict and he was keen on education, not sports."



“It got to a point in time I had to hide and play football. Despite the love I had for the game, I also took my education seriously. I will advise all athletes to be disciplined, dedicated and also take their education seriously if they want to get to the top”, she added.

What is the UN International Day of Sports for Development and Peace?



Due to its vast reach, unparalleled popularity, and foundation of positive values, sport is ideally positioned to contribute towards the United Nations’ objectives for development and peace.



To raise awareness of this potential, 6 April was declared as the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP) by the UN General Assembly. The adoption of this Day signifies the increasing recognition by the UN of the positive influence that sport can have on the advancement of human rights, and social and economic development.



In its Resolution (A/RES/67/296) establishing the Day, the General Assembly



“invites States, the United Nations system and, in particular, the United Nations Office on Sport for Development and Peace, relevant international organizations, and international, regional and national sport organizations, civil society including, non-governmental organizations and the private sector, and all other relevant stakeholders to cooperate, observe and raise awareness of the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace.”

Many organizations of the UN system, including the International Forum on Sport, Peace, and Development, organized jointly with the UN Office on Sport for Development and Peace, have already established partnerships with the International Olympic Committee.



The mission and role of the Committee, as set out in the Olympic Charter, are placing sport at the service of humankind and promoting a peaceful society and healthy lifestyles by associating sport with culture and education and safeguarding human dignity without any discrimination whatsoever.



The General Assembly also recognizes the role that the International Paralympic Committee plays in showcasing the achievements of athletes with an impairment to a global audience and in acting as a primary vehicle to change societal perceptions of disability sport.