Come and cheer us on to beat AS Mande – Ampem Darkoa Ladies appeal to Ghanaians

Ampem Darkoa Ladies midfielder, Linda Owusu Ansah is confident that the side will beat AS Mande on Thursday, November 9, in the CAF Women’s Champions League.
Speaking in a pre-match press conference, the midfielder appealed to Ghanaians to come to the Stadium to support the team and cheer on the side to victory.
According to Linda Owusu Ansah, having some Ghanaian fans in the Stadium in the game against AS FAR Club helped Ampem Darkoa Ladies to come from behind to secure the win in their opening match of the competition.
"We were happy to see the Ghanaian fans in the stands. That is why we ran to them when we scored and also went to them after the game. They really boosted our morale, and I will urge them to come again as we face AS Mande tomorrow night,” Linda said.
The 2023 CAF Women’s Champions League tournament is being held in Ivory Coast.
The Group B game between Ampem Darkoa Ladies and AS Mande tomorrow will be played at the Stade de San Pedro.
