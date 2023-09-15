Come and support Asante Kotoko - Kwesi Appiah implores club fans to fill the stadium

Technical Director of Asante Kotoko, Kwesi Appiah

Technical Director of Asante Kotoko, Kwesi Appiah has called on the fans of the club to show up in their numbers at the stadium and support the team.

The much anticipated 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season kick off today, September 15.



Kotoko struggled last season and lost touch with the fans due to the playing body's uninspiring performance.



However, Kwesi Appiah, who is also the Chairman of the four-member Interim Management Committee (IMC) has charged the fans to show up at the stadium and offer their support to the team.

"It is very important to have the fans at the stadium. In our days, the fans were always coming in their numbers and we were always motivated to perform," Appiah told the club's YouTube channel.



"Our families were there so we hardly made mistakes so I am pleading that the fans should come in their numbers to support the team," he added.



Asante Kotoko will open Heart of Lions in their opener of the season at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday with kick-off scheduled at 18:00GMT.