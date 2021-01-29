'Come in your numbers' – Papic appeals to Hearts fans ahead of Olympics showdown

Accra Hearts of Oak fans

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Kosta Papic has called on all Phobains to come in their numbers to support them at the Accra Sports Stadium in their game against city rivals Great Olympics.

Accra Hearts of Oak will play at home against the Dade Boys on matchday 11 in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.



Ahead of the contest, coach Kosta Papic has underlined how important the support of fans will be for his team on Saturday, January 30, 2021.

“We will appeal to the fans to come to support the players and the team and give us the belief that we will have them all the time in high numbers,” Coach Kosta Papic told the media team of Hearts of Oak.



The match between the Phobians and the Dade Boys will kick off at 18:00GMT on Saturday.