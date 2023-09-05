Come in your numbers to support us – Kudus tasks Kumasi fans ahead of CAR clash

Mohammed Kudus is rallying fan support for the Black Stars ahead of the Thursday fixture

Black Stars attacker, Mohammed Kudus has called on football lovers in the Ashanti Regional capital of Kumasi to come in their numbers to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday, August 7, 2023.

The Black Stars of Ghana on Thursday will play host to Central African Republic in their final Group G game as part of the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign.



Ahead of the game, the talisman in a video shared by the official account of the Black Stars on social media called on fans in Kumasi to come out and support the team as they take on their opponents.



“Kumasi fans, this is Mohammed Kudus. I am back in Kumasi on Thursday, come in your numbers to support us. Let’s go Ghana!” he said.



The Black Stars on Monday held their first training session at the Accra Sports Stadium.



GhanaWeb had earlier reported the arrival of some 11 players including skipper, Andre Ayew in camp. Coach Chris Hughton has made some 25 call ups for the fixture.

The team currently lodged at the Alisa Hotel in Accra will depart for Kumasi on Tuesday where they will begin preparations before hosting CAR on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



The Black Stars will also engage Liberia in an international friendly at the Accra Sports Stadium two days later.





GA/SARA

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Vladimir Antwi-Danso speaks on Ghana's security in the face of recurring coups on The Lowdown











You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:









Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:









Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb



