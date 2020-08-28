Boxing News

Commey’s death big loss to Ghana boxing - Amateur Boxing President

The late John Commey

The president of Ghana Amateur Boxing Federation has revealed that the death of promising boxer, John Commey, is a huge setback for the Amateur Boxing Team.

Confirming his death to Class Sports, the federation’s president divulged that the late boxer was a core member of the national amateur boxing team.



“It is a big blow, he is part of the core team he was supposed to have gone with us to Senegal. For the 2023 games going to be held in Ghana, he was also supposed to be part of the team,” said George Lamptey.

According to Mr Lamptey, he was shocked to hear the sad news. In disbelief, he said he had to confirm the validity of the story at the mortuary in person.



The young boxer passed away in the early hours of Saturday amid preparations for the All African games in 2023.

Source: Clarence Pappoe, Contributor

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.