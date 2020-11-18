Commonwealth Games Ghana to organize workshop for Sports Federations

President of the Ghana Rugby Union, Herbert Mensah

The Commonwealth Games Association, Ghana will organize a one-day workshop for Ghanaian sports federations and their media attachés on Friday, November 20, 2020, at the media centre of the Accra Sports Stadium.

The theme of the workshop is Building Sports Brands Through Social Media:



Mr. Herbert Mensah, President of the Ghana Rugby Union will talk on ‘The Brand Story of Rugby Ghana’, while Dr. Kobby Mensah of the University of Ghana Business School lectures on Media and Sports Marketing



Expected to grace the programme are Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah – President, CGA, Mr. Richard Akpokavie – Secretary-General, CGA, Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare – Chairman, Ghana 2023 LOC, Prof. Peter Twumasi - Director-General, NSA, Rev. Emmanuel Nikoi – Chairman, NF Relations Subcommittee, Ms. Elizabeth King (WSC), Ms. Joyce Mahama (WOSPAG) and Madam Gloria Commodore (WISA).



According to Ben Nuno Mensah, President of Commonwealth Games Ghana, storytelling influences audiences by increasing brand awareness, reach and attracting new followers.



He said the impact of this workshop is to train and equip national federations with the necessary skills and knowledge on how to use social media to tell their individual stories, which will eventually create a brand worthy of association or sponsorship.



The objective of the programme is

• To provide social media training on how to develop strategies to effectively manage their messages on social media while minimizing mistakes along the way.



• To increase social media visibility of all national federations.



• Improve coverage of non-revenue sports to bring awareness and increase attendance.



• Use social media in attracting and boosting corporate attention of the sports brand/federation



• Equip sports federations with ways in obtaining marketing potential via social media.



The workshop is being sponsored by Papaye Fast Foods, Twellium Industries Limited, Jay Kay Industries & Investments Limited, AshFoam Ghana Limited and CODA who have promised to give away some Covid – 19 protective items.

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor