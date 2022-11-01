8
Communicate well with your midfield teammates – Asamoah Gyan to young strikers

Tue, 1 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan has given an advise to young Ghanaian strikers.

Speaking in an interview on Soccer Chat on GHOne TV, the veteran forward admonished strikers to always make it a point to have a strong relationship with their teammates who play in midfield.

“When you’re going into a game, call the midfielders and tell them how you want the ball to be placed for you.

“At least one to two of such chances might work. If you do not communicate before the game, things may go wrong during the game,” Asamoah Gyan indicated.

According to the former Sunderland FC forward, he enjoyed playing with Stephen Appiah, Sulley Muntari, Laryea Kingston, and Kwadwo Asamoah because they both understood him.

Gyan insists that he was successful in the Black Stars because he played with midfielders who understood how he moved and how the ball should be passed to him.

