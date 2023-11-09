Comoros announce squad to face Ghana in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Comoros

Comoros have announced a 24-man squad for their FIFA World Cup qualifiers in November 2023.

Hertha Berlin's Myziane Maoulida, and Nantes's forward Adel Mahamoud lead Stefano Cusin's side who look forward to a good start to their qualifying campaign.



The South-eastern African side will face Central African Republic and Ghana in the first two games of the qualifiers.



They will host Central African Republic on Friday, November 17, 2023, before welcoming Ghana at the Stade de Moroni on November 21.



Meanwhile, Ghana and Central Africa Republic are yet to announce their respective squads for the qualifiers.

Ghana are currently looking to axe their manager Chris Hughton who they deem not fit to lead the Black Stars project.







