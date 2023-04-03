7
Company owned by Liverpool legend Emile Heskey to have shares in Ghana Airlines

Ghana Airlines Former England international, Emile Heskey (M)

Mon, 3 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former England international, Emile Heskey is now a Ghanaian investor after a company he co-owns reportedly partnered with Ashanti Airlines to operate the soon-to-be-launched Ghana Airlines.

Emily Heskey's co-owned company won the bid in February 2022 after beating off competitors for the deal and that partnership has now been sanctioned by Ghana's Cabinet for the project to go on.

The Ghana Airlines company which is expected to be launched in July 2023 will be owned by three parties, Ashanti Airlines, Zotus Group, and the Government of Ghana.

Ashanti Airlines owned by Osei Kwame Despite and Ernest Ofori Sarpong will have 45% stakes, Emile Heskey's Zotus Group will also have 45% and the government of Ghana will take the remaining 10%.

The Airline will operate with flights to both domestic and regional routes, including services on global and European routes.

This comes after the aforementioned companies won the bid in February 2022 after beating off competition from others and receiving cabinet approval for their partnership to go ahead.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
