Comparison of Kotoko to NPP and NDC has no empirical evidence - Maurice Quansah

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah

The vice president of Sports Writers Association Ghana (SWAG), has revealed that Nana Yaw Amponsah's comparison of the Kumasi-based club to political parties in size has no data backing it.

Amponsah, after his official confirmation as CEO of Kotoko, boldly stated that the club is bigger than the two political parties in Ghana , NPP and NDC.



“You know you have to say the right things to the people. Kotoko is a big club with so much untapped potential. I have travelled across the continent. You go to Egypt, Algeria, Morrocco [they respect Kotoko]," Quansah told Joy FM.

"But, Kotoko have their problems so they have not been able to tap into that huge potential so a lot of things are speculation. Yes they [Nana Yaw Amponsah] talks about Kotoko being bigger than NPP or NDC but there are no scientific basis to it.”

